Jabalpur, May 27 (PTI) Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday unveiled the bronze statue of freedom fighter and Lokmat Media Group founder Jawaharlal Darda in a hospital complex in Jabalpur.

Yadav said Darda made an important contribution in the freedom struggle and he has a deep relationship with Jabalpur.

An official release said that Yadav unveiled the bronze statue of senior freedom fighter Jawaharlal Darda at Seth Govinddas Government District Hospital, Jabalpur.

He said, "Darda also did remarkable work in the direction of expansion of health services in Jabalpur and during the freedom struggle, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose also had a deep connection with Jabalpur.

"Bose broke the arrogance of the British and passed the ICS examination at the age of 23, at a time when the British underestimated the knowledge level of Indians."

Yadav said, "Mahatma Gandhi also gave a new direction by starting the freedom struggle from Africa. Many great personalities gave their invaluable contribution in the freedom struggle."

The chief minister said that Chandrashekhar Azad from Jhabua of Madhya Pradesh also never accepted subjugation of the British and he fulfilled his resolve to remain free till his death.

He said that Darda also fought the freedom struggle and after independence, he did many remarkable works of social concern and public interest by discharging many responsibilities in a number of ministries of Maharashtra for 23 years.

Yadav said that health facilities are increasing continuously in Madhya Pradesh and where there were five medical colleges in the year 2002-03, now after 20 years there are 30 medical colleges in the state. He said after two years there will be 50 medical colleges in the state.

Yadav also said that Madhya Pradesh is rapidly moving towards industrial development.

The growth rate of Madhya Pradesh has reached 12 percent. Economically, in 2002-03, where the per capita income was 11 thousand rupees, now it has become 1.52 lakh rupees."

The CM said that India is also rapidly developing economically and now India has become the fourth largest economy by leaving behind Japan.

Public Works Minister Rakesh Singh, MP Ashish Dubey, MLA Ashok Rohani, Sushil Tiwari Indu, Santosh Barkade, Lokmat newspaper director Alok Jain and managing director Devendra Darda along with public representatives and dignitaries were present in the programme.

