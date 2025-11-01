Patna (Bihar) [India], November 1 (ANI): Congress leader Akhilesh Prasad Singh on Saturday termed the Mokama firing incident as "politically motivated" and demanded a judicial inquiry into the case.

Speaking on the matter, Singh said, "It is a politically motivated murder, and we demand an inquiry with a High Court sitting judge."

The remarks came after a Jan Suraaj supporter, Dularchand Yadav, was killed during a firing between two groups while campaigning for the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections in Mokama.

Meanwhile, two Station House Officers (SHOs) have been suspended in connection with the case, officials confirmed on Saturday.

According to the Rural Superintendent of Police (SP) of Patna, Ghoswari SHO Madhusudan Kumar and Bhadaur SHO Ravi Ranjan have been suspended following preliminary investigations into the incident.

The incident has sparked political outrage across the state, with several leaders condemning the violence ahead of the polls.

Furthermore, speaking on the NDA manifesto and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Akhilesh Prasad Singh said, "It was a mere seven-second photo shoot and an attempt to protect Nitish Kumar's image, he is just a puppet CM, it was proved yesterday (Friday)."

Union Minister and BJP chief JP Nadda, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, Union Minister and Hindustan Awam Morcha (Secular) leader Jitan Ram Manjhi, Union Minister and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) chief Chirag Paswan, Rashtriya Lok Morcha chief Upendra Kushwaha, and other senior leaders jointly released the NDA manifesto on Friday.

The NDA has promised to provide over one crore government jobs and employment opportunities, conduct a skills census to facilitate skills-based employment, and establish mega skill centres in every district, aiming to transform Bihar into a 'Global Skill Training Centre.'

Earlier, the Mahagathbandhan, led by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, had released its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', outlining key promises ahead of the upcoming polls. (ANI)

