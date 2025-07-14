Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], July 14 (ANI): The monsoon season has continued to wreak havoc across Himachal Pradesh, claiming a total of 105 lives between June 20 and July 14, 2025, according to the State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA).

Out of 105 deaths, 61 deaths were directly caused by rain-related calamities, including landslides, flash floods, cloudbursts, drowning, fire incidents, and electrocution, as per the official cumulative report released by the State Emergency Operations Centre (SEOC) under the Department of Revenue.

Additionally, 44 people lost their lives in road accidents, which have sharply increased due to the slippery terrain, poor visibility, and road damage caused by relentless rainfall.

The worst-hit district remains Mandi, accounting for 17 rain-related deaths, followed by Kangra with 14 and Hamirpur with 7. Other fatalities occurred in Kullu, Bilaspur, Una, Shimla, Chamba, and Kinnaur districts.

Officials also confirmed that more than 184 people have been injured, and damages worth over ₹784.6 crore have been reported to both public and private property across sectors including roads, agriculture, power, education, animal husbandry, and rural infrastructure.

The SDMA noted 31 flash floods, 22 cloudbursts, and 18 major landslides during this period. The authority has deployed rescue teams, and restoration efforts are ongoing in many blocked road sections and flood-hit regions.

The Himachal Pradesh government has urged residents to avoid non-essential travel and stay alert to official weather warnings. Relief and ex-gratia payments are being distributed to affected families.

Earlier, PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh announced interim relief of Rs 2 crore for severely affected assembly constituencies and Rs 50 lakh for others for emergency infrastructure repair.

The state has appealed to the Central Government for increased support, stressing that the crisis transcends political lines and demands collective action.

"This is not the time for political rhetoric. We must rise above party lines and ensure relief reaches every affected citizen," Singh urged.

The SDMA has advised residents to avoid travel in high-risk zones, especially near hillsides and rivers, as rainfall is expected to continue. Continuous monitoring, early warning systems, and rapid response mechanisms remain activated across the state. (ANI)

