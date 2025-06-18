Shimla, Jun 18 (PTI) The local Meteorological centre on Wednesday said monsoon is likely to arrive in parts of Himachal Pradesh in the next two to three days.

It has issued an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in the state on Saturday and Sunday and a yellow alert for heavy rains in some areas on Friday.

The Met office has predicted heavy rains at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamipur, Mandi, Kangra, Shimla Solan and Sirmaur on Saturday, and heavy to very heavy rains at isolated places in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla and Sirmaur districts on Sunday.

It also forecasted heavy rains in Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Shimla and Sirmaur on Friday.

Himachal Pradesh witnessed widespread rains since Tuesday evening. Ghagas was the wettest with 55.4 mm rains, followed by Sundernagar 50.2 mm, Murari devi 39.2 mm, Bhuntar 31 mm, Gohar 25 mm, Baggi 24.1 mm, Slapper 20.9 mm, Banjar and Mandi 21 mm each and Sarahan and Rohru 20 mm each.

The maximum temperature rose by a few notches on Wednesday. Una was hottest with a high of 37.2 degrees Celsius against 32.2 on Tuesday. Among the key tourist destinations, Shimla recorded a high of 24.4 degrees, Dharamshala 27 degrees, Manali 25.7 degrees and Kufri 19.7 degrees.

There was no significant change in minimum temperatures, which fluctuated marginally. Keylong was the coldest at night, recording a low of 9.8 degrees Celsius.

The Met centre also predicted a wet spell in the state from June 18-22.

Meanwhile, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena presided over a high-level review meeting to discuss preparations for the upcoming monsoon season. He directed the officials concerned to train civil defence volunteers, coordinate closely with dam management authorities, and make full arrangements for reopening of blocked roads and restoring water supply schemes.

All the deputy commissioners were directed to prepare and implement action plans at the district level. Important issues pertaining to monsoon were discussed in detail to ensure an effective response during rain-induced disasters such as landslides, a statement issued here said.

