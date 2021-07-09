Jaipur, Jul 9 (PTI) The Southwest Monsoon, which has been sluggish for several days, is expected to become active again over Rajasthan from Saturday, a MeT department official said Friday.

The department has forecast good rainfall in the coming days in various parts of the state.

According to the department, Monsoon winds have started setting in some parts of the state from Friday itself.

Most places in the state will receive rainfall Saturday when Monsoon is likely to advance and become active in some parts of Kota, Jaipur Udaipur, Bharatpur, Ajmer divisions.

There is a possibility of heavy rains in the districts of Udaipur, Kota division on July 10 and 11 and in Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions on July 12.

Ganganagar, Hanumangarh, Bikaner and Churu districts of the Bikaner division of witnessed rain and duststorm Friday. The Monsoon is expected to reach the region between July 11 and 13. During July 12 to 13, there is a possibility of rain at most places.

The Monsoon is likely to reach the districts of Jodhpur division during July 12 to 13.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)