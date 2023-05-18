Mumbai, May 18 (PTI) Civic officials will face action if Mumbai witnesses waterlogging issues during the upcoming monsoon, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said on Thursday.

He was speaking after inspecting various pre-monsoon works being carried out by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation.

Shinde asked the BMC administration to ensure a foolproof system is in place at spots that face waterlogging so that people get relief.

He said civic authorities have already set up holding ponds and floodgates to release rain water into the sea.

"I have instructed officials to dig deep till the hard base to clean city nullahs instead of concentrating on how much silt in metric tonnes has been removed. Broken footpaths must be repaired and roads must be cleaned," he added.

The chief minister rejected allegations of the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT) that contractors had been given advance mobilisation amount of Rs 600 crore by the BMC for road tenders.

