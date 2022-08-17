Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday morning tweeted that the cabinet has decided that people above 75 years of age can now travel free by the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) buses. The Shinde-led cabinet also decided to offer a Rs 10 lakh insurance cover to Govindas participating in human pyramids during the Gokulashtami festival. “As we are celebrating the Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Maharashtra government has taken this decision,” CM Shinde added.

