New Delhi, July 26: The Central Government is likely to introduce the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday to provide for the inclusion of certain communities in the list of Scheduled Tribes in relation to the state of Himachal Pradesh. Tribal Affairs Minister Arjun Munda will move the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Rajya Sabha in the second half of the session, on Wednesday, for its consideration and passage. Parliament Monsoon Session 2023 Begins Today, 31 Bills Likely to Be Taken Up; Opposition Demands Discussion on Manipur Violence.

The Bill seeks to amend the Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order, 1950, with respect to its application to Himachal Pradesh. The Order lists the tribal communities deemed to be Scheduled Tribes in states and union territories. Monsoon Session 2023: Mallikarjun Kharge, Piyush Goyal Exchange Barbs in Rajya Sabha Over Debate on Manipur Violence (Watch Video).

The Bill, which was passed by the Lok Sabha last year, includes the Hattee community of Trans Giri area of Sirmour district in the list of Scheduled Tribes in Himachal Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)