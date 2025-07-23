New Delhi [India], July 23 (ANI): Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Wednesday submitted an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha to discuss the voters' list revision being carried out by the Election Commission (EC) in Bihar ahead of the upcoming assembly elections.

In his notice, Tagore labelled the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise as "dangerous and unconstitutional".

He accused the Narendra Modi government of "using" the election commission to "disenfranchise the poor and the marginalised communities in Bihar".

"This House do adjourn to discuss the dangerous and unconstitutional moves by the Modi Government to use the Election Commission as a tool to systematically disenfranchise the poor, backward, Dalit, and marginalised communities in Bihar by means of the SIR mechanism, thereby violating the fundamental right to vote granted by the Constitution, as envisioned by Babasaheb Dr BR Ambedkar," the notice read.

Tagore alleged that the SIR exercise was a move to revive colonial practices, where only property-owning classes had the right to vote, while the masses remained excluded. He claimed that the government's action reveals a "Manuwadi mindset".

"This calculated disenfranchisement is reminiscent of colonial practices where only the rich and property-owning classes had the right to vote, while the masses were excluded. The current regime's actions reveal a Manuwadi mindset that seeks to reverse the democratic gains of social justice and universal adult franchise," Tagore said in his notice.

The opposition has consistently raised the issue of SIR and is likely to target the ruling government in Parliament today. Several opposition MPs moved adjournment motion notices on Tuesday to discuss the SIR exercise happening in Bihar and its implications for the marginalised.

The opposition is likely to protest at Makar Dwar, located within Parliament's premises, at 10:30 a.m., wearing black bands.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha faced major disruptions on Tuesday, on the second day of the Monsoon Session, amid Opposition protest against the voters' list revision in Bihar. Both Houses of Parliament were adjourned till July 23. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will again meet at 11:00 AM today. (ANI)

