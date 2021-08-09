New Delhi [India], August 9 (ANI): The Lower House of the Parliament has been adjourned till 12 noon following the ruckus by Opposition MPs on various issues.

This is the second time when the Lok Sabha was adjourned today. Earlier, it was adjourned till 11: 30 am amid continued sloganeering by Opposition MPs in the House.

Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore had moved adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha to discuss Pegasus issue in presence of Prime Minister or Home Minister.

The Constitution (One Hundred and Twenty-Seventh Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be introduced in the Parliament today to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes.

The Leader of Opposition (LoP) in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge has said that all Opposition parties will support the bill.

At a strategy meeting, opposition parties decided to co-operate with the Centre in passing the Bill to restore states' power to identify backward classes.

Kharge said, "The amendment is to give back power to states to identify social and economic backward classes. The Supreme Court, in May 2021, had ruled that only the Centre can do so."

"More than half of the population in the country belongs to the backward class. The bill will be introduced, will be considered on and will be passed on the same day," Kharge said.

Monsoon Session began on a stormy note on July 19 amidst uproar from Opposition parties who did not allow Prime Minister Narendra Modi to introduce newly-inducted Union ministers to the Parliament. (ANI)

