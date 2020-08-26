Chandigarh (Haryana) [India], Aug 26 (ANI): The monsoon session of Haryana Assembly will commence today with all health precautions in place to curb the spread of COVID-19. The session is scheduled to begin at 2 pm.

The decision to conduct the Assembly session amid COVID-19 outbreak was taken at the meeting of the State Cabinet held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on August 13. The Chief Minister will not attend the session as he had tested positive for coronavirus.

Haryana Assembly Speaker Gian Chand Gupta is undergoing home isolation as he has detected positive for the virus.

On August 17, Gupta had said that all members and staff have to carry negative COVID-19 test report and download Aarogya Setu app for the Assembly session. (ANI)

