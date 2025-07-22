New Delhi [India], July 22 (ANI): Several opposition MPs on Tuesday submitted notices to move adjournment motions in both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha to discuss the issue of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

In Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore gave a notice to move an adjournment motion to discuss the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar and its "threat to democratic rights."

In Rajya Sabha, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sanjay Singh gave a notice of motion to discuss the "constitutional and electoral implications" of Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar.

The notice reads, "I would like to draw the attention of this House to a very serious and sensitive issue relating to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process currently being conducted by the Election Commission of India in the State of Bihar. While regular and transparent revision of Electoral Rolls is the cornerstone of a democratic system, the nature of this process being adopted in Bihar appears to be worrisome and inequality-promoting at many levels, especially when we see it in the backdrop of the upcoming Assembly elections in the year 2025."

"Therefore, I humbly request you to adjourn all proceedings of the House under Rule 267 and discuss this very important issue so that the right to vote of citizens can be protected," it further reads.

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh has also given Suspension of Business Notice under rule 267 to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections.

The notice reads, "That this House suspend Zero Hour and the relevant rules pertaining to Question Hour and other businesses of the day to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar ahead of elections, followed by a plan to conduct similar exercises nation-wide, including in West Bengal, where high levels of migration, displacement, and documentation-related vulnerabilities persist. Such actions raise grave apprehensions about the disenfranchisement of a large section of the poor and marginalized."

In a notice given to the General Secretary of the Rajya Sabha, Congress MP Syed Naseer Hussian requested suspension of Zero Hour and Question Hour to discuss the concerns regarding Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision Exercise in Bihar.

"These exercises raise serious concerns about the exclusion of already precarious communities from the electoral rolls, particularly in the absence of adequate safeguards, transparency, and due process in their implementation," the Congress MP mentioned in the notice.

Congress MP Ranjeet Ranjan has also gave a notice of motion to discuss the concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise in Bihar and its proposed expansion to states such as West Bengal.

"These exercises raise serious concerns regarding the potential disenfranchisement of vulnerable sections of society, who are likely to face significant challenges in complying with the Election Commission's directives within a limited timeframe," Ranjan said in the notice.

Congress MP Neeraj Dangi has also given a notice of motion to discuss the "concerns arising out of the Election Commission's Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls in Bihar."

On Monday, Bihar become the first state in the country to have all polling stations (PS) with less than 1,200 electors, according to an official statement from Election Commission of India (ECI).

According to the ECI, a total of 96.23 per cent of electors were covered in Bihar SIR. 5.56 per cent of electors were not found at their addresses so far. (ANI)

