New Delhi, Mar 5 (PTI) The Delhi government's new scheme under which Rs 1,000 will be given to adult women is likely to be rolled out in September-October, Finance Minister Atishi said on Tuesday, adding she expects it to translate into more women votes for the AAP in the Lok Sabha polls.

Atishi presented her maiden budget with an outlay of Rs 76,000 crore in the Delhi Assembly on Monday.

In an interview to PTI, Atishi said the Mukhyamantri Mahila Samman Yojana will be notified after the Model Code of Conduct for the Lok Sabha polls is lifted and expressed hope that the scheme will roll out from September-October.

Another key scheme that will be rolled out in the 2024-25 fiscal is the Business Blasters scheme in Delhi government-run universities.

Under the scheme, Rs 2,000 seed money is given to Class 11 and Class 12 students.

"The government will be giving a seed money of Rs 25,000 to each selected team of student at its universities for start-ups. We expect 1,000 teams will be part of the scheme," she told PTI.

The AAP is contesting the Lok Sabha elections in an alliance with the Congress, as part of the opposition INDIA bloc.

Talking about the party's prospects in the elections, she said the AAP is in a "strong position" and is in a "direct fight" with the BJP in the elections.

