Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 19 (ANI): Moradabad is one of the 80 constituencies in Western Uttar Pradesh that is going to poll in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

Voting for the 80 constituencies in Uttar Pradesh is set to take place in seven stages, spanning from April 19 to June 1. Moradabad votes in the first phase on April 19.

Moradabad Lok Sabha constituency comprises five Vidhan Sabha (legislative assembly) segments: Barhapur; Kanth; Thakurdwara; Moradabad Rural; and Moradabad Nagar region.

The seat is currently represented by the Samajwadi Party's ST Hasan. BJP-led NDA and opposition bloc INDIA are yet to announce their candidates for the seat.

In the 2019 general elections, SP candidate ST Hasan emerged victorious, securing 649416 votes (50.6 per cent) of the total votes, followed by BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar--551538 votes (43) and Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi-- 59, 198 (4.6).

In the 2014 general election, BJP's Kunwar Sarvesh Kumar emerged victorious by securing 485,224 votes (43. 01 per cent). In 2009 cricketer turned politician Mohammed Azharduddin emerged victorious on a Congress ticket with 39.6 percent vote share while BJP's Sarvesh Kumar finished second.

This time the Bahujan Samaj Party has fielded Irfan Saifi for the seat.

Listing out the issues for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, Saifi, told ANI, "We want to give a message during the season of elections. We will take along every section of the society. The issue of brotherhood will be on our main agenda. We will move forward by taking Muslims, Hindus and Dalits together. We will inform people about unemployment".

"BJP has created a chasm (between different communities. There used to be a brotherhood among communities. People have been divided on the religious lines, " he alleged.

Locals complain that they were "facing' the twin challenges of "unemployment' and "inflation".

A local said, "Unemployment and inflation are the biggest problems. There is a great recession in exports in Moradabad as per the policies of the government. Moradabad is an export-based (hub) and is known worldwide. The government should look at these things and provide relaxation"

Vijay Kumar, another local said, "The candidate for the Lok Sabha constituency should do good work for Moradabad. He should not sit in Delhi and do nothing".

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has demonstrated a solid majority in UP in the previous two Lok Sabha elections, gaining the majority of seats.

In the 2019 elections, proving all the arithmetic of the SP-BSP 'mahagathbandhan' in Uttar Pradesh wrong, the BJP and its ally Apna Dal(S) won 64 of the 80 Lok Sabha seats. The alliance partners, Akhilesh Yadav's party and Mayawati Party's, won 15 seats.

India's political landscape is undergoing a significant transition as the 2024 Lok Sabha elections draw near.

The INDIA (Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance) consortium is gearing up to challenge the established National Democratic Alliance.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held from April 19 to June 1, with the counting of votes scheduled for June 4.

Earlier in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, the NDA won 353 seats, the UPA stood at 91, and Others won 98. (ANI)

