Mumbai, March 19: A lot of people recently received a "Letter From Prime Minister Narendra Modi" on WhatsApp from an account named Viksit Bharat Sampark. The Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp message contains the letter in a PDF file. "This letter has been sent by the Government of India under the leadership pf Honorable Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji," reads the message attached to the PDF file. The message, which appears to be a part of election campaigning, has kicked off a political controversy, with people wondering if the account Viksit Bharat Sampark is real or fake.

Viksit Bharat Sampark is a verified Business account created on WhatsApp. It is registered with mobile numbers 9275536906 and 9275536919. "Viksit Bharat Sampark is an ongoing initiative of the Government of India for evaluation of the flagship schemes and improvement in its implementation and delivery," reads the Info section. It is being handled by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. So, if you receive "Letter From Prime Minister" from Viksit Bharat Sampark account having mobile number 9275536906 or 9275536919, the message is real and not fake. Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp Message: Netizens Receive Letter From PM Narendra Modi on WhatsApp Seeking Feedback and Suggestions.

However, people must be cautious of fraudsters and cybercriminals who might use the same name to send you malware or malicious links to commit online scam. Cybercriminals can create fake account with same or similar name in a bid to steal your personal information or carry out financial fraud. Viksit Bharat Message on WhatsApp: Opposition Asks Election Commission To Act Against PM Narendra Modi’s Message, Terms It ‘Blatant Violation’ of Model Code of Conduct.

If you receive "Letter From Prime Minister" from Viksit Bharat Sampark, make sure you check the mobile number to verify its authenticity. If the message is not from mobile number 9275536906 or 9275536919, then it is most likely to be fake. People must know that the real Viksit Bharat Sampark WhatsApp message does not contain any link. So if you receive any message containing links or asking you to click on the link, do not entertain.

