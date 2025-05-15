Moradabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], May 15 (ANI): The municipal corporation of Moradabad in Uttar Pradesh is gearing up to display the victory stories of the Indian armed forces at the War Museum, which is currently under construction. The museum will also exhibit the stories of "Indian heroes" in all major wars and terrorist operations - events from 1947 to the Pulwama terror attack.

Moradabad Municipal Commissioner Divyanshu Patel informed that the civic body was constructing Kargil Vijay Smarak, Captain Vijayant Thapar's memorial, and the War Museum at the cost of Rs 25 crore, which would be inaugurated on July 4. This is being done for the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War (1999), which is scheduled to be celebrated on July 26.

"On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Kargil War (1999), the Municipal Corporation of Moradabad is constructing the Kargil Vijay Smarak, Captain Vijayant Thapar's memorial, War Museum for Rs 25 crore. It will be inaugurated on July 4, and we have planned to include events from 1947 to the Pulwama attack in it," Patel told ANI.

The municipal commissioner said the recently launched Operation Sindoor would also find a place in the museum, and a memorial for the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks has also been included, in line with the theme of cultural nationalism.

"We will also include Operation Sindoor in it, and we have made constructions showcasing the achievements of Maharana Sanga, Maharana Pratap and Prithviraj Chauhan, symbols of national pride. A memorial of the 26/11 terror attack has also been included in it. The Municipal Corporation Moradabad is continuously working on the theme of cultural nationalism," he added.

The Indian Army launched Operation Sindoor in response to the ghastly Pahalgam terror attack, which claimed the lives of 26 people. India struck deep into Pakistan territory on May 7 to destroy nine terror camps linked to Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen.

The Indian Armed Forces' precision strikes on nine terror camps in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) resulted in the elimination of high-profile terrorists affiliated with LeT and JeM, including Maulana Yusuf Azhar, wanted for the IC-814 hijacking, sources told ANI.

According to sources, targets also included key figures involved in radical indoctrination, weapons training, and the coordination of terror attacks in Jammu and Kashmir. (ANI)

