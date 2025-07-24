New Delhi, Jul 24 (PTI) The Congress on Thursday slammed the Modi government for its alleged silence on the "unspeakable horrors" which it said continue to be inflicted on Palestinian people in Gaza by the Israeli authorities, and claimed that India has never demonstrated such "moral cowardice".

The opposition party said what is happening in Gaza was "ethnic cleansing and genocide on a very large scale".

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, "Unspeakable horrors continue to be inflicted on the Palestinian people in Gaza by the Israeli authorities. People seeking humanitarian assistance in the form of essential food are being killed and force-starved in a cold-blooded manner."

"This is ethnic cleansing and genocide on a very large scale. Yet the Modi Government is silent and the Prime Minister is totally indifferent so as not to offend his friend Benjamin Netanyahu. Never has the government of India demonstrated such moral cowardice. It is shameful and outrageous," Ramesh said.

Voicing concern over the persisting humanitarian crisis in Gaza, India has asserted that a ceasefire must be put in place, emphasising that “intermittent pauses in hostilities” are "not enough" to address the scale of challenges facing the region's people.

According to media reports, Gaza's Health Ministry has said 48 Palestinians have died of malnutrition this past month. Israel started its war against the Hamas militant group in Gaza in 2023 after its rampage in southern Israel on October 7.

Earlier this month, the Congress accused the government of "indifference" on Israeli "genocide" in Gaza and said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's silence is "shameful, and goes against all that India has stood for".

Ramesh had said the Israeli "genocide" has now been questioned within Israel including by their former prime minister.

