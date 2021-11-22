Ahmedabad, Nov 22 (PTI) The Gujarat Anti Terrorism Squad, during its ongoing probe into the recovery of heroin worth Rs 720 crore from Morbi and Devbhumi Dwarka districts recently, on Monday recovered two kilograms of heroin worth Rs 10 crore, an official said.

So far, the ATS has arrested 11 persons, including a Nigerian national, and recovered 144 kilograms of heroin worth Rs 720 crore.

"Rahim Haji Node, one of the accused held by ATS two days back, confessed he had accompanied Anwar Pateliya, who was arrested earlier, on a boat to receive the delivery of heroin from a Pakistani vessel off Jakhau coast near the notional international maritime boundary line in the Arabian Sea," an official said.

Node, a resident of Bedi Port Road near Jamnagar city, told the ATS he had kept nearly two kilograms of heroin and hid it in a place on Port Road near the seashore, which has now been recovered, he said.

A week ago, the ATS had arrested three persons from Morbi district and seized 120 kg of heroin worth Rs 600 crore, and then nabbed four others and recovered 24 kg of heroin worth Rs 120 crore from Patelia's house in Navadra in Devbhumi Dwarka.

Among the 11 arrested in the case is one Arvind Yadav, who was working with dreaded drug mafia Bhola Shooter aka Bharat Bhushan Sharma, currently lodged in a Punjab jail, an official had said.

