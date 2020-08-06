Kohima, Aug 6 (PTI) More number of COVID-19 patients recovered in Nagaland on Thursday than the new cases detected, improving the state's recovery rate, officials said.

While 134 people recovered from COVID-19 in the state, 82 people tested positive, they said.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Accused of Raping 12-Year-Old In Paschim Vihar Area.

The highest single-day recoveries improved the recovery rate to 31.74 per cent after a continuous decline over the past few weeks.

So far, 819 people have recovered.

Also Read | Delhi Police Arrest Accused in Pashchim Vihar Rape Case: Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

The state's COVID-19 tally is currently at 2,580.

Of the new cases, 58 were detected in Dimapur, 22 in Kohima and two in Phek, officials said.

There are 1,752 active cases at present, seven people died and two migrated to other states.

Among the new cases is a legislator of the ruling party, official sources said.

With this, two of the state's 58 MLAs have tested positive for COVID-19. Advisor Mhathung Yanthan was diagnosed with the infection on July 29.

The state's Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said some of his support staff, two bodyguards and four house guards have tested positive for COVID-19.

Have taken necessary precautionary measures and my official residence has been sealed as per the SOPs. I will be in self-isolation. However, will continue to work from home, the minister said.

In Nagaland, the first coronavirus infection was detected on May 25 while the highest single-day spike was recorded on August 4 with 276 cases.

Kiphire is the only corona-free district in the state.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)