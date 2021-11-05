Advertisement
Live Breaking News:
Diwali 2021: NASA Shares A Mesmerizing Picture of Cluster of Colourful Stars Close to Milky Way on The Festival of Lights (See Pic)
Marvel’s Eternals Banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar; Disney Reportedly Rejected Censored Edit Requests on LGBTQ+ Scenes
Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel (SPOILER ALERT)
English
हिन्दी
मराठी
বাংলা
తెలుగు
Friday, November 05, 2021
Latest Stories
5 minutes ago
Marvel’s Eternals Banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar; Disney Reportedly Rejected Censored Edit Requests on LGBTQ+ Scenes
Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel (SPOILER ALERT)
Diwali 2021: NASA Shares A Mesmerizing Picture of Cluster of Colourful Stars Close to Milky Way on The Festival of Lights (See Pic)
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film (Watch Video)
Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before Narcotics Control Bureau, to Mark His Weekly Presence
Meenakshi Sundareshwar Movie Review: Sanya Malhotra-Abhimanyu Dassani’s Cute Romance Struggles Against Annoying Tamil Cliches and Dumb Plot Conflicts! (LatestLY Exclusive)
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 10 Died After Consuming Spurious Liquor, SHO Axed for Dereliction of Duty
Karisma Kapoor Shares Her Love and Light Moment, Posts Picture With Little Jeh (View Pic)
New Zealand vs Namibia Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs NAM, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST
Tenu Lehenga Song From Satyameva Jayate 2: John Abraham and Divya Khosla Kumar Bust Some Groovy Moves in Tanishk Bagchi’s Song (Watch Video)
Toggle Navigation
Quickly
Socially
Trending
India
Politics
Information
Education
News
World
Technology
Science
Auto
Sports
Cricket
Football
Tennis
Badminton
Kabaddi
Entertainment
Bollywood
Hollywood
TV
South
Lifestyle
Food
Travel
Fashion
Health & Wellness
Relationships
Viral
Fact Check
Photos
Videos
Festivals & Events
Elections
Headlines
Coronavirus
Quickly
Anushka Sharma’s Heartwarming Birthday Wish for Virat Kohli Will Win Your Heart
Eternals Ending, Post and Mid-Credits Scene Explained
Movie Review: Netflix's Meenakshi Sundareshwar Struggles Against Cliches and Illogical Writing
Socially
Marvel’s Eternals Banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar; Disney Reportedly Rejected Censored Edit Requests on LGBTQ+ Scenes
Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar Fans Gather Outside Theatres With Dhols, Colour Smoke Bombs, Cake To Celebrate the Release of the Film (Watch Video)
Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before Narcotics Control Bureau, to Mark His Weekly Presence
Trending
Sooryavanshi
Kedarnath
Tottenham
Bhai Dooj
Eternals review
India
Mumbai Cruise Drugs Case: Aryan Khan Appears Before Narcotics Control Bureau, to Mark His Weekly Presence
Bihar Hooch Tragedy: 10 Died After Consuming Spurious Liquor, SHO Axed for Dereliction of Duty
BHU UET, PET Answer Key 2021: Window to Challenge Provisional Answer Key Closes Today; Candidates Can Raise Objections Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in
World
Australia’s Northern Territory Plunged Into Lockdown on 1st Community Case
China’s Western Theatre Command Oriented Towards Responding to Conflict With India
Diwali 2021: UK Minister Rishi Sunak Releases New 5-Pound Gandhi Commemorative Coin to Mark Festival of Lights
Tech
Diwali 2021: NASA Shares A Mesmerizing Picture of Cluster of Colourful Stars Close to Milky Way on The Festival of Lights (See Pic)
Uber Reports $2.4 Billion Net Loss in Q3 as Rides Return to Normal
Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench
Auto
EV Maker Tesla Opens Its Supercharger Network for Other EVs: Report
Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline 24% to 1,38,335 Units in October, 2021
Odisha Govt Makes 100% Exemption on Taxes for Electric Vehicles
Sports
New Zealand vs Namibia Live Streaming Online, T20 World Cup 2021: Get Free TV Telecast of NZ vs NAM, Group 2 Super 12 Match of ICC Men’s Twenty20 WC With Time in IST
Babar Azam Wishes Fans on the Occasion of Diwali, Check Pakistan Captain's Post
IND vs SCO, ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Dream11 Team Selection: Recommended Players As Captain and Vice-Captain, Probable Line-up To Pick Your Fantasy XI
Entertainment
Virat Kohli Birthday: Anushka Sharma’s Heartwarming Post for Her Husband Will Win Your Heart (View Pic)
Marvel’s Eternals Banned in Saudi Arabia, Kuwait and Qatar; Disney Reportedly Rejected Censored Edit Requests on LGBTQ+ Scenes
Eternals Ending Explained: Decoding the Climax and Post-Credits Scenes to Chloe Zhao’s Marvel Film and How the Surprise Cameo Sets up The Sequel (SPOILER ALERT)
Lifestyle
Rithvik Dhanjani Birthday Special: All the Times the TV Star’s Smart and Delightful Fashion Turned Heads! (View Pics)
Athiya Shetty Birthday: If Fashion is an Art, She's the Artist (View Pics)
Human Brain Cells Not Infected by COVID-19 Virus, Says Study
Viral