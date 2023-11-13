Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], November 13 (ANI): More than 28 people were injured in firecracker-related mishaps in Bengaluru on Sunday.

As per the data available, about 22 cases were reported at Narayana Nethralaya Eye Hospital and four cases at Minto Eye Hospital.

Also Read | World Diabetes Day 2023: India With 101 Million Diabetics Ranks Second in Global Estimates of Diabetes.

Out of 22 cases at Narayan Eye Hospital, 10 people suffered serious injuries and 12 people suffered minor injuries. Surprisingly, most of those injured were people watching the fireworks.

"Four of the injured were children. Ninety per cent of the injured were watching the fireworks and were returning home when the incident happened," informed Dr Rohit Shetty, chairman of Narayana Health.

Also Read | Bihar: Five Children Drown to Death in Pond in Bhabhua; CM Nitish Kumar Announces Ex-Gratia of Rs 4 Lakh.

Four cases of injuries were reported at Minto Ophthalmic Hospital. Out of these two sustained major injuries. Two children with eye injuries have been admitted to Shankara Eye Hospital. Despite this, people flouted the nationwide ban directed by the Supreme Court on firecrackers.

The Karnataka government had advised people to use only green firecrackers. City Police Commissioner B Dayananda has advised to burst firecrackers only from 8 to 10 pm that too asked to use only green crackers However, people continued to burst firecrackers till late Sunday night in many parts of the city.

Meanwhile, a total of 581 cases were registered in Chennai, 554 cases related to the bursting of firecrackers beyond the time specified by the Supreme Court, 8 cases related to running a firecracker shop in violation of Tamil Nadu government rules and 19 cases regarding the bursting of firecrackers with excessive noise. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)