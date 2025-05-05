Dehradun, May 5 (PTI) More than one lakh pilgrims have visited Kedarnath in four days since the shrine opened on May 2.

Of the famous four Himalayan shrines located in the Garhwal region, Kedarnath, which is dedicated to Lord Shiva, draws the largest crowd of devotees every year.

According to an official release, 1,05,879 pilgrims have visited the Himalayan temple in just four days. It is another indication that the number of Char Dham pilgrims this season is going to break all previous records, it said here on Monday.

It shows the increasing interest of pilgrims in visiting Kedarnath because of the improved facilities created for them at the temple as well as on the way to it, the release said.

"Shri Kedarnath Dham is a major centre of Sanatan Dharma. It is also a symbol of India's spiritual and cultural heritage.

"The number of devotees is increasing here every year. With the blessings of Baba Kedar, this year too the yatra will set a new record," Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said.

"Kedarnath Dham has been redeveloped under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The government has made extensive arrangements for a safe, smooth and convenient journey for pilgrims. Every care has been taken to make the pilgrimage safe and convenient for them," he said.

