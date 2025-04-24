Ranchi, Apr 24 (PTI) The mortal remains of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Manish Ranjan, who was killed in the terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam, reached Ranchi airport on Thursday morning.

From the airport, the body would be taken to his native place in Jhalda in West Bengal's Purulia district by road.

Also Read | Pahalgam Terror Attack Aftermath: India Downgrades Diplomatic Ties With Pakistan; Suspends Indus Water Treaty, Expels Pak Diplomats and Shuts Down Attari Border.

Jharkhand BJP president Babulal Marandi was among the leaders and administrative officers who paid homage to Ranjan at the airport.

A section officer with the IB, he was posted in Hyderabad. He had gone to Kashmir on vacation with his family.

Also Read | What Is 'Sex Neutral' Army Fitness Test Introduced by US Military for Both Male and Female Soldiers? How Will Women Who Intend To Join Combat Roles Be Tested Under AFT?.

Ranjan was among the 26 people killed in the terror attack on Tuesday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)