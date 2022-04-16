Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 16 (ANI): The mortal remains of an Indian student, Kartik Vasudev, who was shot dead in Canada, reached his native place, Ghaziabad on Saturday.

The father of the management student in Toronto, who was murdered on April 7, said that the body of Kartik would arrive in Delhi.

The deceased was a management student from Ghaziabad city in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh who had gone to Canada for studies in January. He was shot dead in Toronto on April 7 following a shooting outside the Sherbourne subway station.

Later, the Toronto Police arrested Richard Jonathan Edwin (39) on April 10 in connection with two homicide cases, including Vasudev's case. (ANI)

