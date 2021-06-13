Jammu, Jun 13 (PTI) A live mortar shell was found in a field and it was subsequently defused by experts in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, police said.

The shell was spotted by some villagers at Banglar-Pangdour and they informed the local police post, an official said.

He said a bomb disposal squad was immediately rushed to the spot and the shell was destroyed in a controlled explosion.

