Jammu, Jun 5 (PTI) A mortar shell was recovered by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district, officials said on Sunday.

On information given by some people, security personnel recovered the shell in Kewal village of Bhudal tehsil on Saturday evening, they said.

The mortar shell was later defused.

