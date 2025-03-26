New Delhi, Mar 26 (PTI) Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth on Wednesday flagged off an expedition to Mount Everest, aimed at providing invaluable "first-hand Everest experience" to instructors, enabling them to train and inspire future generations of Indian mountaineers.

He also flagged off an expedition to Mt Kungchenjunga (8,586 metre), world's third highest mountain peak lying at the India-Nepal border.

Mt. Everest at over 8,848 m, is the tallest peak in the world.

Ever since New Zealander Edmund Hillary and Nepal's Sherpa Tenzing Norgay summited Mt. Everest in 1953, thousands of climbers from across the globe, including India and Nepal, have been attracted to it.

The Defence Ministry, in a statement, on Wednesday said the Mt. Everest expedition team comprises "seven highly skilled climbers" from Nehru Institute of Mountaineering (NIM), Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand; Himalayan Mountaineering Institute (HMI), Darjeeling, West Bengal; and Jawahar Institute of Mountaineering & Winter Sports (JIM&WS), all of whom have extensive experience in high-altitude mountaineering and extreme conditions.

It will be led by Col Anshuman Bhadauria, principal, NIM, it said.

The expedition to the world's highest mountain peak is being organised in collaboration with HMI and JIM&WS to commemorate 60 glorious years of NIM.

"The team will embark on its journey on April 2, 2025, following the traditional South Col Route in Nepal, a path taken by legendary climbers before them. Their journey will include climbing through the treacherous Khumbu Valley, acclimatisation at extreme high-altitude camps and extensive preparation for the summit push in May 2025," the statement said.

"This expedition is aimed at providing invaluable first-hand 'Everest' experience to instructors, enabling them to train and inspire future generations of Indian mountaineers," it said.

Seth described the mission as not just about reaching the top of the world, but also showcasing India's mountaineering excellence and leadership in adventure sports.

"India is fast emerging as a powerhouse in global adventure sports arena, and mountaineering institutions functioning under the Ministry of Defence, are playing a pivotal role in shaping India's adventure ecosystem," he said.

Seth expressed confidence in the team's abilities and highlighted the expedition's significance.

"By successfully summiting both mountains, the teams will set a new benchmark and inspire young mountaineers across the country and the world at large," he said.

The Minister of State for Defence further emphasised that mountaineering institutes have been at the forefront of training and inspiring the youth, truly embodying the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to foster self-reliance, resilience, and a fearless spirit among the young minds.

He stressed that the expeditions would not only test the team's endurance, skill, and teamwork, but also serve as an inspiration for young adventurers.

The expedition to Mt. Kangchenjunga is being organised by National Institute of Mountaineering and Adventure Sports (NIMAS), Dirang, Arunachal Pradesh, under its 'Har Shikhar Tiranga' initiative, the ministry said.

The expedition is a landmark journey, starting on April 7, as Kangchenjunga is India's highest and only 8,000-meter peak, making it one of the most challenging summits in the world, it said.

The expedition is being led by Col Ranveer Singh Jamwal, director, NIMAS. The team comprises five highly skilled climbers and three support staff. NIMAS has already successfully climbed the highest peaks of 27 states of India. Now, with the summit of Mt. Kangchenjunga, all 28 states will be covered, the statement said.

