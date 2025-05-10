New Delhi [India], May 10 (ANI): Minister of State for Defence Sanjay Seth participated in Victory Day celebrations during his visit to Russia from May 08 to 09. The celebrations were organised on May 09, in Moscow to commemorate 80th anniversary of the victory of Soviet People in the Second World War (1941-45).

According to a release, Minister Sanjay Seth laid a wreath on the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and witnessed the Victory Day Parade, along with the distinguished delegates from other countries. The participation of Raksha Rajya Mantri in the Victory Day Parade is the symbol of longstanding special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia.

During the visit, the MoS Defence called on Russian President Mr Vladimir Putin and extended congratulations for the 80th Victory Day.

MoS also held a bilateral meeting with the Russian Deputy Defence Minister Colonel General Alexander Fomin and thanked the Government & people of Russia for their support in India's fight against the menace of state-sponsored cross-border terrorism.

The two Ministers also discussed multifaceted military & military - technical cooperation and agreed to further deepen ties within the framework of existent institutional mechanisms. The two sides will continue to hold regular consultations and enhance cooperation in the evolving situation.

Minister Sanjay Seth also interacted with the prominent members of the Indian Community at the Embassy of India, Moscow. (ANI)

