New Delhi [India], May 18 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) for Defence Sanjay Seth will lead the Indian delegation at the 17th edition of the Langkawi International Maritime and Aerospace Exhibition (LIMA 2025), scheduled to be held in Langkawi, Malaysia, from May 20 to 24, 2025, according to an official release.

An Indian Pavilion is set up in LIMA 2025, which will be inaugurated by the Minister of State for Defence.

Many DPSUs, including Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited, Bharat Dynamics Limited, BEML, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited & Gliders India Limited and private defence companies will be participating in the exhibition & showcasing the Indian defence industry's prowess. This year, Indian assets, including Dornier aircraft and an Indian Naval Ship, will also participate in LIMA 2025.

On the sidelines of the exhibition, the Minister of State for Defence will also call on Malaysian Minister of Defence Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin. The visit will further consolidate the bilateral defence cooperation and the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

India and Malaysia have a robust and multifaceted relationship which has expanded into several strategic areas, including defence & security. Both countries are committed to working under the vision of the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership established during the visit of the Prime Minister of Malaysia in 2024.

LIMA, established in 1991 and held biennially, is regarded as one of the largest and most significant maritime & aerospace exhibitions in the Asia-Pacific region.

The exhibition, one of it's kind, is a platform for defence, commercial and industrial uses. The biennial exhibition for the maritime and aerospace sectors, serving the Asia Pacific region and stands out as a unique trade showcase.

Earlier on May 14, the Minister of State for Defence spoke on his visit to Russia and stated that the Indian diaspora of Russia and Indians are excited to see the Prime Minister and Russia's President Putin together.

Seth further stated that both India and Russia share a strong friendship that is almost telepathic.

"Russia and India have had a relationship for hundreds of years... The Indian diaspora of Russia and Indians here are equally excited to see PM Narendra Modi and President Putin together. Both share telepathy and a strong friendship. I had the fortune of meeting President Putin..." Seth told ANI. (ANI)

