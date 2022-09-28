New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) Union Minister of State for Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal will represent India at an international conference to be held in Mexico from September 28-30, officials said on Wednesday.

The minister is expected to address the UNESCO-MONDIACULT 2022 World Conference on burning issues and concerns of the sector, the Culture Ministry said in a statement.

Culture ministers of more than 100 countries will participate on this multilateral forum to decide on the global cultural discourse.

"The UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies and Sustainable Development - MONDIACULT 2022 is convened by UNESCO forty years after the first Mondiacult world conference on cultural policies held in Mexico city in 1982, and 24 years after the UNESCO World Conference on Cultural Policies for Development held in Stockholm in 1998. This is the third such conference," the statement said.

The main goal of the conference is to "shape a more robust and resilient cultural sector, fully anchored in the perspectives of sustainable development as well as promotion of solidarity, peace, and security", in line with the vision enshrined in the UN Secretary-General's report 'Our Common Agenda' which refers to culture as a 'global public good, the good of us all', it added.

