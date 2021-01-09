Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 9 (ANI): Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy and Telangana Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development KT Rama Rao inaugurated flats for the needy in Hyderabad on Saturday.

Kishan Reddy tweeted, "Inaugurated 2 BHK Housing Colony at Lambadithanda in Bagh Lingampally, Hyderabad today along with minister KT Rama Rao in Telangana."

Reddy told reporters, "It is really a happy moment for the poor people of Hyderabad as they will get homes in this Sankranti festival. After waiting for nearly 5 years, the beneficiaries have finally received a permanent shelter."

Further speaking, MoS Kishan Reddy said, "I request the state government to provide houses to the remaining poor people living in the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area as soon as possible. The Central Government is and will always stand along with the State Government of Telangana for the development of the state."

Kishan Reddy said, "Hyderabad city is a brand and it is our duty to protect and maintain the brand status of the city. It is the responsibility of everyone to take Hyderabad city to an international platform."

K. Tarakarama Rao said, "It feels really great that the poor people are getting a shelter this Sankranti. When the late Naini Narshimha Reddy was the Home Minister of Telangana, he along with Dr K Laxman have laid the foundation stone of these bedroom flats."

Further speaking, K Tarakarama Rao said, "Except for Telangana state, no other state in India has spent 18,000 crores on the construction of 2,72,000 double bedroom flats for the poor. These double bedroom flats are being distributed among the poor for free. We only aim to make the dream of every poor person to have a house come true so that every person can live with dignity. We work for making Hyderabad city a slum-free city." (ANI)

