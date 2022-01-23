New Delhi [India], January 23 (ANI): Union Minister of State in the Ministry Corporate Affairs (MCA) Rao Inderjit Singh's Twitter account was compromised on Sunday.

A tweet was made from his account at 11.16 am in Arabic.

Another incident of Twitter account hack was reported on Saturday.

NDRF Director General Atul Karwal on Sunday said that the official Twitter handle of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has been hacked.

The Twitter handle of the multi-disciplinary force NDRF, @NDRFHQ, was hacked on Saturday.

Recently, the Twitter account of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting was briefly compromised earlier this month. However, the account was restored after a few minutes.

The hackers renamed the Ministry's account as 'Elon Musk' and posted some tweets which were later deleted. (ANI)

