Hyderabad, January 23: A man was stabbed after an argument over a financial issue in Hyderabad district of Telangana on Saturday. The incident took place in the Chilkalguda area near Secunderabad city. The victim has been identified as Santosh. The accused, Nawaz, had a dispute with Santosh over money. He stabbed the victim with a knife. Santosh is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital. Rajasthan Shocker: 22-Year-Old Man Stabbed to Death by Friends After Argument.

According to a report published in The Telangana Today, Nawaz and Santosh had a dispute over a small amount of money for the past few months. On Saturday, they met near a medical store at Chilkalguda. Soon the argument broke out between the two. Nawaz took out a knife and stabbed Santosh.

The victim was rushed to Gandhi Hospital as he sustained injuries during the attack. After receiving the information, police reached the spot. Notably, after committing the crime, the accused fled from the spot. A case has been registered against Nawaz under Section 307 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). A detailed investigation has been initiated into the matter. The police have launched a manhunt operation to nab Nawaz.

In another incident, a 30-year-old man was stabbed in his eye by a person whose wife he had allegedly misbehaved with, police said on Friday. The incident took place in west Delhi's Tagore Garden area Thursday when Bablu was stabbed in the eye by an ice puncher. During an investigation, it was found that the victim had misbehaved with the wife of one of the accused persons, which led to the incident.

