Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 14 (ANI): Minister of State (MoS) Home G. Kishan Reddy on Thursday took part in the kites festival celebrated here in Hyderabad as a part of Sankranti Celebrations.

He said that the world is looking at India for vaccines.

G Kishan Reddy, MoS for Home Affairs, speaking to ANI said, "On the occasion of Sankranti, Bharatiya Janata Party along with Hyderabad City Committee has organized Kite festival here in the necklace road of Hyderabad. This kite festival is organized every year and a lot of people take part in it but due to the ongoing Corona pandemic, this year, the festival celebrations have been restricted."

"This Sankranti which is also known as Pongal is a very important festival for the people of India. This festival is all about change. And due to the Corona pandemic, people across India and even the world have faced a lot of problems. And today under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India is able to get Vaccine," he added.

MoS Kishan Reddy said, "Two Indian companies have been able to produce Vaccine and the whole world is now looking at India for Vaccine. Prime Minister Modi has announced that from tomorrow, the frontline workers of COVID-19 like health workers, doctors, paramedical staff, Anganwadis teachers, Asha workers, police, Home guards, and all other frontline workers will be vaccinated as a part of 1st phase of vaccine distribution for free."

He further said, "I believe that this year 2021, will be a good year for India and all our economic crises will be settled and end Corona. Even the employment opportunities will increase this year." (ANI)

