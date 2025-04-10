Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], April 10 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister KP Maurya on Thursday slammed Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav, accusing him of snatching the rights of the backward castes other than his own when he was the chief minister of the State.

"Akhilesh Yadav was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh from 2012 to 2017. His government was formed with the support of backward and Dalits, but during his government, most atrocities were also committed on backward and Dalits," Maurya told ANI.

"He committed the sin of snatching the rights of the backward castes and giving them only to his caste," he added.

He also slammed Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's recent statement against RSS.

"Rahul Gandhi should spend one year in the 'Shakha' of RSS, and he will get to know the truth of RSS. Nationalism and service are taught in the RSS...He should refrain from giving these kinds of statements," Maurya said.

Rahul Gandhi, who is the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, attacked RSS, claiming that their ideology is against the constitution.

"Their (RSS) ideology is against the Constitution. They want to end democracy. They want to control all the institutions of India and hand over the country's money to Ambani Adani," Rahul Gandhi alleged while addressing the All India Congress Committee session in Ahmedabad.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, launching a scathing attack on the Centre, Samajwadi Party Chief Akhilesh Yadav said that the Waqf Amendment Act is a cover-up for the BJP's failures, which has been brought to hide the failures of their schemes.

Speaking to the media in Jaunpur, Yadav said, "The Waqf Bill is a cover-up for their failures. They have brought such laws to hide the failures of their schemes. The Samajwadi Party did not even accept this in the Lok Sabha."

"In the coming times, the BJP will be defeated. The BJP cannot face the unity of the PDA," Akhilesh said.

Further, the Samajwadi Party chief said that the government does not want to answer on key public issues and is making every decision to benefit a few people.

"They do not want to answer on inflation, and the unemployment rate has increased significantly. They do not want to respond. The prices of petrol and diesel have gone up. The government is making every decision to benefit a few people," Akhilesh Yadav said.

"Our Chief Minister doesn't know anything. He is saying that in three years, he will eradicate poverty, meaning zero poverty. They talk about zero tolerance, but the Supreme Court itself says that there is no law and order in Uttar Pradesh," the SP Chief said. (ANI)

