New Delhi [India], August 11 (ANI): A mother was reconciled with her newborn daughter whom she had abandoned on a platform of the Sarai Rohilla Railway station here on Monday.

According to the police, a passerby noticed the infant lying on the platform and informed the nearby police station, which conducted a search to trace the child's family.

"After a few hours, the family was identified with the help of hospital records and Anganwadi workers.

The father works at a shoe factory while the mother is a housewife. On enquiry, it was found that the couple were parents to two girls and after the birth of a third girl child, the mother was upset. She took her child to the railway station and left her on the platform in the hope that somebody would adopt her," police said.

A medical examination was conducted on the infant by an NGO , who also provided counselling to the child's parents.

After the counselling by the NGO and police, the mother repented and the baby was handed over to the family, the police added. (ANI)

