Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): In a shocking incident, a mother sold her newborn at the behest of her second husband in Indore.

Police arrested the mother, the buyer of the child and the touts involved in the deal.

According to Police, Shaina B, the mother in her second marriage, got married to Antarsingh alias Vishal, a resident of Gauri Nagar in the city. The police came to know about the matter after two months the child was sold.

Hira Nagar police station SHO Satish Patel said, " Shaina B was pregnant when she married Antar Singh alias Vishal. Antar Singh wanted to get the child aborted but it could not happen. After this, Singh hatched a plan to sell the child.

"When the child was born, he was sold within 15 days to Leena, a resident of Dewas for 5.5 lakh via touts. Two months after this incident, we got the information about the matter from an informer."

Police arrested the child's mother, Shaina, Leena , who bought the child, and four others - Neha Suryavanshi, Pooja Verma, Neha Verma, Neelam Verma who were involved in helping Shaina to sell her child.

A case of human trafficking was registered against them. Shayna's husband Antar Singh is currently absconding. The search is on to nab him. (ANI)

