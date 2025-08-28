Motihari (Bihar) [India], August 28 (ANI): Following the intelligence report about a possible entry of three suspected Pakistani nationals in Bihar from the Nepal border, the border areas and districts of Bihar are put on high alert. The Motihari district police have announced a cash reward of Rs. 50,000 for anyone providing credible information on the whereabouts of three suspected Pakistani nationals, according to the police.

Amid intelligence warnings of a possible infiltration attempt by three Pakistani nationals through the Nepal border, security has been stepped up across Bihar. Superintendent of Police (SP) Swarn Prabhat confirmed that the following intelligence inputs have been received, and security forces are on high alert.

Motihari SP Swarn Prabhat said, "Today, intelligence agencies had issued an input and we are working on it and are on high alert. Vehicle checks are going on in border areas. All police personnel and police stations of the district have been alerted. A reward of Rs 50000 has been announced on the three suspects. People have been urged to report them to the police if they see them anywhere... We are fully alert."

The Motihari police have also released the names and photographs of the suspects on their X account. The names include Adil Hussain, Hasnain Ali, and Mohammad Usman, all suspected Pakistani nationals, as per the police.

Following intelligence reports, the state police headquarters has issued a statewide alert. A high alert has also been declared in East Champaran district, which shares its boundary with Nepal. Security has been tightened along the border, with strict surveillance and intensive checks now underway.

Authorities are also appealing to the public to remain alert and report any suspicious activity immediately to the nearest police station or directly to the Superintendent of Police via his mobile number. (ANI)

