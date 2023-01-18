New Delhi [India], January 18 (ANI): Ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra's entry into Jammu and Kashmir, People Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Wednesday said that the "motive" behind the yatra is more important than who is joining it.

Mufti's reaction came after Congress "allowed" former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Also Read | Haryana Shocker: Woman Inmate Hospitalised After Being Hit by 'Bullet-Like' Object at Ambala Central Jail.

Mufti told ANI, "Rahul Gandhi is out on the streets, thousands of people are joining him and trying to stitch back the fabric of the country. It doesn't matter to me who is joining him, what matters is the motive."

"J&K had to suffer the most due to communal politics. I think there was no other option for Congress besides Bharat Jodo Yatra, to reclaim their legacy, idea of India, secular and democratic India. So, we welcome Bharat Jodo Yatra and we'll participate in it," she added.

Also Read | Ukraine Helicopter Crash: ‘Shocked to Learn About Tragic Chopper Mishap in Kyiv,’ Says Indian Mission.

On Tuesday, Jammu and Kashmir Congress spokesperson Deepika Pushkar Nath resigned from the party after its state unit "allowed" former BJP leader and minister Choudhary Lal Singh to join Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra which is scheduled to enter the union territory on January 20. Nath resigned from the party. Taking to Twitter, Nath said that she is leaving the party on ideological grounds as Singh was responsible for "sabotaging" the 2018 Kathua rape case by "brazenly defending" the rapists of an eight-year-old nomadic girl.

"In view of Choudhary Lal Singh's proposal of joining Bharat Jodo Yatra and Congress allowing the same, I am left with no other option but to resign from Congress. Lal Singh was responsible for sabotaging the Kathua rape case in 2018 by brazenly defending rapists," she tweeted.

"Lal Singh divided the entire region of Jammu & Kashmir to protect the rapists and @bharatjodo is ideologically opposite. On ideological grounds, "I cannot share the party platform with such a person," she tweeted, mentioning Rahul Gandhi.

Notably, Singh was forced by then chief minister Mehbooba Mufti to resign as forest minister.

Bharat Jodo Yatra will enter Jammu and Kashmir on January 19 where Farooq Abdullah, Omar Abdullah Sanjay Raut, MY Tarigami, Mehbooba Mufti will join the yatra at different locations. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)