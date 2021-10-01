New Delhi, Sep 30 (PTI) Two unidentified motorcycle-borne men allegedly snatched the handbag of an Additional Central Provident Fund Commissioner in Delhi's South Extension area when she was going for a morning walk, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place at around 7.15 am on Sunday near Ring road, they said.

Udita Chaudhary was near a petrol pump in South Extension-I when two men came from behind on a motorcycle and snatched her handbag and fled, a senior police officer said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Benita Mary Jaiker said, "We registered an FIR on the same day and our teams are conducting searches to nab the accused persons."

There were identity cards, house keys, cash and other valuables in the bag, police said.

