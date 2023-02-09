Bhadohi (UP), Feb 9 (PTI) Two masked robbers allegedly looted Rs 60,000 at gunpoint from a Sahaj Jan Seva Kendra in the Surayawa area, police said on Thursday.

The alleged robbery took place at the Sahaj Jan Seva Kendra being run with the help of Bank of Baroda in Vijaypur village, Circle Officer Ajay Kumar Chauhan said.

Sahaj Jan Seva Kendras provide digital facilities, including online filling of forms for government schemes and banking and financial services, in remote rural areas.

In the afternoon, two motorcycle-borne youths arrived at the centre and allegedly looted about Rs 60,000. They terrorised Savita Devi, who was running the centre, when she opposed them and fled, Chauhan said.

The centre where the alleged incident took place provides cash deposit and withdrawal facility using Aadhaar.

