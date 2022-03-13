Morigaon (Assam), Mar 13 (PTI) A man, accused of lifting motorcycles, was injured in police firing when he allegedly tried to escape from custody in Morigaon district of Assam, a senior officer said on Sunday.

According to Morigaon Superintendent of Police Aparna N, the accused was arrested on Saturday night.

"While the man was being brought to Laharighat Police Station, he tried to flee the custody. He was asked to stop but did not listen to the policemen there. One round was fired and he was injured," the SP said.

The alleged motorcycle lifter was shifted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital after preliminary treatment in a health facility in Morigaon, the SP said.

Altogether 33 people have been killed and at least 89 injured in police action while they were allegedly trying to escape from custody or attacking the personnel since the BJP government, led by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, assumed office in May 2021.

