Sultanpur (UP), Dec 13 (PTI) A man died after his motorcycle was hit by a dumper truck along the Haliyapur-Belwai highway here on Friday evening, police said.

A cyclist was injured in the incident which took place near Bahurawa Bazaar, they said.

Station House Officer, Baldirai, Ashutosh Kumar said Pintu (26), a resident of Sanjhawa village, was travelling on his motorcycle when a dumper truck hit his vehicle from behind.

"The impact of the collision was so severe that the motorcyclist died on the spot," Kumar said, adding that the body has been sent for post-mortem.

In the same incident, Ram Sumiran (65), a resident of Pure Sukal Majra Tulsi Pur, was critically injured as the dumper truck also hit his cycle. He is undergoing treatment at Baldirai Community Health Centre, police said.

"No complaint has been filed in the matter yet. Legal action will be initiated once a formal report is lodged," Kumar said.

