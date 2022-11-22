Mumbai, Nov 22 (PTI) A motorman of a suburban train foiled a woman's suicide bid near Vashi station in Navi Mumbai on Tuesday, an official from the Central Railway said.

The incident took place around 2.07 pm when a train from Pnavel was heading towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), the Central Railway's public relations officer Shivaji Sutar said.

A woman in her late teens was lying down on the tracks near Vashi station, when motorman Prashant Konnur spotted her and immediately applied brakes to stop the train, he said.

According to another official, the train had gained the speed of 40-60 kmph, but Konnur, who has been in service for about 20 years, noticed the unusual movement of the woman and immediately applied brakes.

The train's bull guard almost touched the woman when the train stop, but the she was unhurt. Once the train halted, Konnur alighted and rescued her from the tracks, the official said.

The woman had allegedly attempted suicide. But the motorman tried to calm her and helped her board the first compartment next to his cabin, he said.

According to railway officials, the train was delayed by a few minutes when it reached Mankhurd station. Konnur again met the woman to check if she was alright, before starting the train from the station.

