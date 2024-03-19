New Delhi, Mar 19 (PTI) An agreement was signed between the AIIMS-Raipur and the Ex-servicemen Contributory Health Scheme (ECHS) wing of the defence ministry on Tuesday to allow ex-servicemen to avail health benefits at the facility in a "capless and cashless manner".

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed during a ceremony held at the AIIMS-Raipur.

Also Read | Chinese Visa Scam Case: Delhi Court Summons Congress Leader Karti Chidambaram and Others, Takes Cognizance on ED’s Chargesheet.

It was signed between the AIIMS-Raipur and the ECHS wing of Ministry of Defence, the senior official said.

It is only the second AIIMS hospital to be empanelled with ECHS after AIIMS-Bhopal, the army said.

Also Read | TB Outbreak in Assam: 11 Students of NIT-Silchar Found Positive for Tuberculosis.

This MoU will allow ex-servicemen to avail health benefits at the facility in a "capless and cashless manner", a senior official said.

The event took place in the presence of Lt Gen Padam Singh Shekhawat, General Officer Commanding, Madhya Bharat Area; Lt Gen (retd) Ashok Kumar Jindal, Executive Director AIIMS, Brigadier Jitendra Singh, Deputy Managing Director, ECHS, and Brig Aman Anand, Commander, Chhattisgarh and Odisha Sub Area. PTI KND

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)