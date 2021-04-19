Chandigarh, Apr 19 (PTI) An agreement was signed between the Gurugram Municipal Corporation and Hero MotoCorp on Monday for the maintenance and development of a biodiversity park in Gurugram.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar joined the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signing function held in Gurugram through video conference.

The chief minister said cleanliness, environmental protection, water management and youth skilling are subjects which require attention today. Skill development of youth is a big concern among them, he said.

Gurugram Municipal Corporation Commissioner Vinay Partap Singh was also present during the function, an official statement said here.

According to the state government statement, Hero MotoCorp Chairman Pawan Munjal, while speaking on the occasion, said "It is a matter of pride for us to be given the responsibility of maintaining this park".

Earlier while chairing the meeting of Haryana State CSR Trust here, the chief minister also dedicated three projects developed from CSR funds to the public.

The three projects that Khattar dedicated to the public have been set up by the Indian Oil Corporation Limited.

Under this, 368 solar lights and eight RO plants have been installed in four villages of Fatehabad district. A cost of Rs 1.59 crore has been incurred on this.

Two solar power plants, one 100 kW and one 22.5 kW, have been installed at Mewat Engineering College Nuh.

Apart from this, 310 youths of Nuh district have been trained in retail, sales, marketing and tailoring skills on which Rs 65 lakh have been spent, the statement said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)