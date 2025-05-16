New Delhi, May 15 (PTI) Traffic movement in parts of New Friends Colony in southeast Delhi was thrown into disarray on Thursday evening after mounds of silt from a drain-cleaning drive were dumped along the C V Raman Marg, choking a key arterial road and triggering a massive jam that is likely to spill over into Friday, an official said.

Delhi Traffic Police officials said the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) began desilting the Taimoor Nagar drain on Thursday morning as part of a post-demolition cleanup drive.

However, the extracted silt was dumped near a bridge on the C V Raman Marg, narrowing the carriageway, a traffic police officer said.

"A bulldozer stationed next to the debris reduced the two-lane stretch to a single lane, causing severe congestion," the officer said.

The traffic jam started around 6 pm and intensified through the evening, stretching from the C V Raman Marg to Mathura Road, Ashram, and the adjoining corridors.

Commuters headed from Okhla and New Friends Colony towards central and south Delhi faced delays, the officer said.

Traffic cops have alerted civic agencies and are working on diversions to manage the expected morning rush on Friday, the officer added.

