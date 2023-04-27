Badal (Pb), Apr 27 (PTI) People in large numbers thronged Badal village in Punjab's Muktsar on Thursday morning to pay their last respects to Shiromani Akali Dal patriarch Parkash Singh Badal.

The Akali stalwart will be cremated at the family's agriculture land where a raised platform has been erected for performing the last rites.

Badal died on Tuesday at the age of 95.

Heavy security arrangements have been made in the village as many dignitaries will be visiting for the last rites of the five-time Punjab chief minister.

Party workers and common people from several places were heading towards Badal village for the last rites of the Akali stalwart. The mortal remains of Badal will be kept for the last 'darshan' at his residence from 9 am till 12 noon.The cremation will take place at around 1 pm.

A party supporter at Badal village said the former chief minister was always ready to make any sacrifice for the rights of Punjab.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several political leaders on Wednesday had paid floral tributes to Badal at the Shiromani Akali Dal office in Chandigarh where the mortal remains were kept for some time.

The mortal remains of Badal were brought to Badal village in Muktsar district on Wednesday night.

When the vehicle carrying Badal's mortal remains headed to Badal village on Wednesday, party supporters and many common people stood along both sides of the highway to catch a glimpse of the leader.

The Punjab government and the Chandigarh administration have declared a public holiday on Thursday as a mark of respect to the former chief minister.

The grand old man of Punjab politics first became chief minister in 1970, heading a coalition government that did not complete its term. He was served as chief minister in 1977-80, 1997-2002, 2007-12 and 2012-2017.

