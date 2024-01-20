India News | MP: 108 Visually Impaired Persons to Recite Ramayan at BJP Headquarters

Get latest articles and stories on India at LatestLY. As many as 108 visually-impaired persons will recite Ramayan on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters here for 24 hours to mark the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.

Agency News PTI| Jan 20, 2024 10:16 PM IST
India News | MP: 108 Visually Impaired Persons to Recite Ramayan at BJP Headquarters

Bhopal, Jan 20 (PTI) As many as 108 visually-impaired persons will recite Ramayan on the premises of the Madhya Pradesh BJP headquarters here for 24 hours to mark the consecration of Lord Ram temple in Ayodhya, scheduled for January 22.

"The recitation of 'Akhand Ramayan Path' will start at 11 AM on Sunday and conclude on Monday, with fire ritual (havan) and puja," BJP's office in-charge Raghvendra Sharma said on Saturday.

He said the participants would read Ramayan in braille.

The event will be organised at the temple situated on the premises of the BJP state office, he said.

Sharma also said a big screen would be put up at the party office to telecast the Ayodhya ceremony.

