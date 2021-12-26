Khargone, Dec 26 (PTI) A 2-year-old girl was murdered after suspected sexual assault in Madhya Pradesh's Burhanpur district, some 138 kilometres from here, police said on Sunday.

The body of the girl, who went missing on Thursday, was recovered on Saturday in a well in Ichchhapur village, an official said.

Talking to reporters on Sunday in Burhanpur, Khargone Range Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Tilak Singh said, “The body of the child was recovered on Saturday. The case was already registered. The (short PM report) report said she was strangled with a soft material. IPC sections for murder will now be added in the case.”

"Samples are being sent for forensic examination to ascertain if she was sexually assaulted. The doctors wrote (in short PM report) the possibility of rape cannot be ruled out and it will be clear after the forensic report,” he further said.

Ganesh Mahajan, a villager, told reporters people in the vicinity had got information about a girl going missing on December 23 and her body was found after a two-day search in a plastic bag dumped in a dry well.

